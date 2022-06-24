First Hawaiian Bank Has $450,000 Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,014.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,896 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,180,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after acquiring an additional 526,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,421,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,321,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,818,000 after acquiring an additional 452,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $50.57 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

