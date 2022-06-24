KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after buying an additional 523,406 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KeyCorp by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,636,000 after buying an additional 576,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

