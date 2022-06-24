Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,331 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,587 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,151 shares of company stock worth $5,146,816. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Shares of BBY opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

