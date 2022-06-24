State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,299 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in State Street by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $259,564,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $62.89 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

