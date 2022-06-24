Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,492 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after purchasing an additional 83,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,267 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,193,000 after purchasing an additional 175,358 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

In related news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.