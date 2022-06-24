Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,664 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after buying an additional 131,385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 238,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 159,906 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $608.40 million, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.60. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $25,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,762.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,387 shares in the company, valued at $673,611.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNDA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

