Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,249 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 241,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. American Trust bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $116.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

