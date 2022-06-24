Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BATS PSCJ opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

