Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $243.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.26 and a 200-day moving average of $222.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,273 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

