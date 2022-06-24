Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Raised by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,820,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

NYSE AFL opened at $53.65 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.