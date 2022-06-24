Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,277 shares of company stock worth $1,448,198. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

