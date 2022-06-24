Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.41 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.57. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.87.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

