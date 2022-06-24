Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,509 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 93,189 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.28. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

