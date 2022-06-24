New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $462,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Rollins were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

