New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.24. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $127.64.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.41) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

