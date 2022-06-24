Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pentair were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pentair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 486,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Pentair by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pentair by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 988,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after buying an additional 93,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

