New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Globe Life by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Globe Life by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $3,960,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,710,382. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

Globe Life stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

