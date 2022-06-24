New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 27.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 27.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $53.80 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

