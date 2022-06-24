New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after buying an additional 896,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,763,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,249,000 after buying an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,529,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,247,000 after buying an additional 96,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $83.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

