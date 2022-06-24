NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NVR were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after acquiring an additional 74,601 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,129,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $182,300,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 604,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,528.75.

NVR stock opened at $3,941.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,254.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,852.11.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $63.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.