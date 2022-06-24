Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $200,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 373 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,000,773,000 after acquiring an additional 73,778 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $752,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $263,141,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,759 shares of company stock worth $1,571,372 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $133.75 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

