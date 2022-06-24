New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,515,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Snap-on by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Snap-on by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,108,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,806,000 after buying an additional 49,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $195.82 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

