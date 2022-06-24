Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -128.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 779.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.