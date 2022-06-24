CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $121.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

