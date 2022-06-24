DaVita (NYSE:DVA) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Bank of America

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.97.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in DaVita by 154.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in DaVita by 49.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

