PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $148.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.75. PayPal has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

