Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMT opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

