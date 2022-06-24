StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CPI Aerostructures has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.