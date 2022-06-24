CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE:CORR opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.81. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

