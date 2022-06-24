StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.46.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

