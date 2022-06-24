AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE DIT opened at $159.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $93.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.62. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $270.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

