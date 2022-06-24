StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BTN opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Ballantyne Strong has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

