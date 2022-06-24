Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTO. B. Riley dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,971. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

