Compass Point Cuts Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $22.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Compass Point from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 48.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 100,679 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $26,029,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 45,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.