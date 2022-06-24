Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOSSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($73.68) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($70.53) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($68.42) to €59.00 ($62.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

About Hugo Boss (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.