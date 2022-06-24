South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.33.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.18) to GBX 250 ($3.06) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.67) to GBX 320 ($3.92) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.16) to GBX 325 ($3.98) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of SOUHY opened at $13.77 on Friday. South32 has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.