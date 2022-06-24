Analysts Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT at $17.38

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,595,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $108.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.21. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

