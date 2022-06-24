BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,519 shares in the company, valued at $472,781.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $510,211. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

