Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Compass Point from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.78.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

