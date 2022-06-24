Brokerages Set Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Target Price at $9.43

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.
Several research firms have commented on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
NYSE ZH opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.66. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.
About Zhihu (Get Rating)
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
