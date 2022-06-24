Brokerages Set Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Target Price at $9.43

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several research firms have commented on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Zhihu alerts:

NYSE ZH opened at $1.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.66. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 35.0% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 125.5% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 241.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.