Reviewing Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) & GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Technical Consultants and GreenBox POS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 3 0 3.00 GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlas Technical Consultants presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 190.66%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and GreenBox POS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Technical Consultants $538.80 million 0.38 -$16.49 million ($0.55) -9.80 GreenBox POS $26.31 million 2.00 -$26.45 million ($0.81) -1.57

Atlas Technical Consultants has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS. Atlas Technical Consultants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenBox POS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.5% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of GreenBox POS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.52, suggesting that its share price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Technical Consultants and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Technical Consultants -3.25% -7.70% 2.52% GreenBox POS -130.21% -21.34% -9.87%

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats GreenBox POS on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design services comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

GreenBox POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

