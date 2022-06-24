MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $26.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MeridianLink by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MeridianLink by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MeridianLink by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MeridianLink (Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

