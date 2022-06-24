Financial Analysis: Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) vs. LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) and Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Moxian (BVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63% Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A

This table compares LiveRamp and Moxian (BVI)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million 4.42 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -56.18 Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 93.33 -$2.74 million ($0.13) -8.08

Moxian (BVI) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moxian (BVI), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveRamp and Moxian (BVI), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 8 0 3.00 Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveRamp currently has a consensus target price of $57.44, indicating a potential upside of 100.50%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Moxian (BVI).

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moxian (BVI) beats LiveRamp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Moxian (BVI) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

