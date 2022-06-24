General Electric (LON:GEC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.27

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.27 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 64.55 ($0.79), with a volume of 62 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.29).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.14.

General Electric Company Profile (LON:GEC)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

