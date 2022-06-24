Analysts Set 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) PT at $19.00

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

NASDAQ DIBS opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $241.73 million and a PE ratio of -6.41.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 6,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $36,683.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $52,498.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 130,888 shares in the company, valued at $709,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,742 shares of company stock worth $336,492. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 825,434 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,550,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 514,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.