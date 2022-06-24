Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $172.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.30.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $142.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.83 and its 200 day moving average is $149.63. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.