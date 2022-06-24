Analysts Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) PT at $51.38

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

TASK stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.68.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TaskUs in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

