GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) versus Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Financial Comparison

Hyzon Motors and GrafTech International are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hyzon Motors and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35% GrafTech International 29.39% -1,527.75% 34.51%

Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrafTech International has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of GrafTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of GrafTech International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyzon Motors and GrafTech International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 157.76 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -32.08 GrafTech International $1.35 billion 1.43 $388.33 million $1.57 4.70

GrafTech International has higher revenue and earnings than Hyzon Motors. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrafTech International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hyzon Motors and GrafTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38 GrafTech International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hyzon Motors presently has a consensus target price of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 173.54%. GrafTech International has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.60%. Given Hyzon Motors’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than GrafTech International.

Summary

GrafTech International beats Hyzon Motors on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

