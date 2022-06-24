Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $18.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MQ. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:MQ opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $37.90.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. On average, analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marqeta (MQ)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.