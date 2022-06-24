Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Receives $46.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 20.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,791,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,459,000 after buying an additional 306,794 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 29.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 287,054 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $8,744,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $8,606,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $8,575,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.